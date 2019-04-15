Accessibility features on iOS are more like superpowers than assistive technologies. Open the Settings app and navigate to General > Accessibility and you’ll find a treasure trove of functionality, capable of feats otherwise impossible on a platform as locked down as iOS.

Want to use your iPhone as a magnifying glass? Turn on Magnifier for a convenient way to zoom in on small details with your camera.

Care to learn the contents of a webpage without as much as glancing at your screen? Enable “Speak Screen” or “Speak Selection” to have the page dictated, not read.

Disagree with the aesthetic direction of iOS since Jony Ive took over UI design in version 7? With just a few taps, you can do away with frivolous transparency and motion effects and give buttons the visual distinction they deserve.

But venture down to the bottom of the accessibility settings menu, and you’ll find arguably the most obscure among these accessibility features: Guided Access .

What is it? Why is it useful? How can you build your app to better support it?

Read on, and let NSHipster be your guide.

What Is Guided Access?

Guided Access is an accessibility feature introduced in iOS 6 that restricts user interactions within an app.

When a Guided Access session is started, the user is unable to close the app until the session is ended (either by entering a passcode or authenticating with Face ID or Touch ID). Additionally, a Guided Access session can be configured to block interactions with designated screen regions and allow or deny any combination of the following features:

Sleep / Wake Button : Prevent the screen and device from being turned off

: Prevent the screen and device from being turned off Volume Buttons : Disable hardware volume buttons

: Disable hardware volume buttons Motion : Ignore device rotation and shake gestures

: Ignore device rotation and shake gestures Keyboards Don’t show the keyboard

Don’t show the keyboard Touch Ignore screen touches

Ignore screen touches Time Limit Enforce a given time limit for using the app

Why is Guided Access Useful?

With a name like “Guided Access”, it’s not immediately clear what this feature actually does. And its section heading “Learning” doesn’t help much, either — though, to be fair, that isn’t an inaccurate characterization (Guided Access is undoubtedly useful for people with a learning disability), but it certainly buries the lede.

In truth, Guided Access can be many things to many different people. So for your consideration, here are some alternative names that you can keep at the back of your mind to better appreciate when and why you might give it a try:

“Kid-Proof Mode”: Sharing Devices with Children

If you have a toddler and want to facilitate a FaceTime call with a relative, start a Guided Access session before you pass the device off. This will prevent your little one from accidentally hanging up or putting the call on hold by switching to a different app.

“Adult-Proof Mode”: Sharing Devices with Other Adults

The next time you go to hand off your phone to someone else to take a photo, give it a quick triple-tap to enter Guided Access mode first to forego the whole “Oops, I accidentally locked the device” routine.

Among the interactions disabled by Guided Access is screen recording, which makes it a great way to capture interactions during in-person user testing sessions.

“Crowd-Proof Mode”: Displaying a Device in Kiosk Mode

Have a spare iPad that you want to allows guests to sign-in at an event? Guided Access offers a quick and effective way to keep things moving.

For more robust and extensive control over a device, there’s Mobile Device Management ( MDM ). MDM and Guided Access interact in some interesting ways. For example, education apps can call the requestGuidedAccessSession(enabled:completionHandler:) to enter Single App mode while a student takes a test. iOS 12.2 extends Guided Access functionality for managed devices, although this is currently undocumented.

“You-Proof Mode”: Focus Your Attention on a Device

Guided Access can be helpful even when you aren’t handing off the device to someone else:

If you’re prone to distraction and need to focus on study or work, Guided Access can help keep you on track. Conversely, if you’re kicking back and enjoying a game on your phone, but find the touch controls to be frustratingly similar to built-in iOS gestures, you can use Guided Access to keep you safely within the “magic circle”. (The same goes for anyone whose work looks more like play, such as digital musicians and other performers.)

Setting Up Guided Access

To set up Guided Access, open the Settings app, navigate to General > Accessibility > Guided Access, and enable the switch labeled Guided Access.

Next, tap Passcode Settings, and enter (and reenter) the passcode that you’ll use to end Guided Access sessions.

Starting a Guided Access Session

To start a Guided Access session, triple-click the home button (or, on the iPhone X and similar models, the side button). Alternatively, you can start a session by telling Siri “Turn on Guided Access”.

From here, you can trace regions of the screen for which user interaction is disabled, and configure which of the aforementioned features are allowed.

As far as accessibility features are concerned, Guided Access is the least demanding for developers: Nearly all are compatible as-is, without modification.

However, there are ways that you might improve — and even enhance — Guided Access functionality in your app:

Detecting When Guided Access is Enabled

To determine whether the app is running within a Guided Access session, access the is Guided Access Enabled type property from the UIAccessibility namespace:

UIAccessibility . is Guided Access Enabled

You can use Notification Center to subscribe to notifications whenever a Guided Access session is started or ended by observing for UIAccessibility.guided Access Status Did Change Notification .

Notification Center . default . add Observer ( for Name : UIAccessibility . guided Access Status Did Change Notification , object : nil , queue : . main ) { ( notification ) in respond to notification }

All of that said: most apps won’t really be an actionable response to Guided Access sessions starting or ending — at least not unless they extend this functionality by adding custom restrictions.

Adding Custom Guided Access Restrictions to Your App

If your app performs any destructive (i.e. not easily reversible) actions that aren’t otherwise precluded by any built-in Guided Access restrictions, you might consider providing a custom restriction .

To get a sense of what these might entail, think back to the previous use-cases for Guided Access and consider: Which functionality would I might not want to expose to a toddler / stranger / crowd? Some ideas that quickly come to mind are deleting a photo from Camera Roll, overwriting game save data, or anything involving a financial transaction.

A custom restriction can be enabled or disabled as part of a Guided Access session like any of the built-in restrictions. However, unlike the ones that come standard in iOS, it’s the responsibility of your app to determine how a restriction behaves.

Let’s take a look at what that means in code:

Defining Custom Guided Access Restrictions

First, create an enumeration with a case for each restriction that you want your app to support. Each restriction needs a unique identifier, so it’s convenient to make that the raw Value . Conformance to Case Iterable in the declaration here automatically synthesizes an all Cases type property that we’ll use later on.

For this example, let’s define a restriction that, when enabled, prevents a user from initiating a purchase within a Guided Access session:

enum Restriction : String , Case Iterable { case purchase = "com.nshipster.example.restrictions.purchase" }

Adopting the UIGuidedAccessRestrictionDelegate Protocol

Once you’ve defined your custom restrictions, extend your App Delegate to adopt the UIGuided Access Restriction Delegate protocol, and have it conform by implementing the following methods:

guided Access Restriction Identifiers

text For Guided Access Restriction(with Identifier:)

detail Text For Guided Access Restriction(with Identifier:) (optional)

(optional) guided Access Restriction(with Identifier:did Change:)

For guided Access Restriction Identifiers , we can simply return a mapping of the raw Value for each of the cases. For text For Guided Access Restriction(with Identifier:) , one convenient pattern is to leverage optional chaining on a computed text property.

import UIKit extension Restriction { var text : String { switch self { case .purchase: return NSLocalized String ( "Purchase" , comment : "Text for Guided Access purchase restriction" ) } } } // MARK: - UIGuided Access Restriction Delegate extension App Delegate : UIGuided Access Restriction Delegate { var guided Access Restriction Identifiers : [ String ]? { return Restriction . all Cases . map { $0 . raw Value } } func text For Guided Access Restriction ( with Identifier restriction Identifier : String ) -> String ? { return Restriction ( raw Value : restriction Identifier )? . text } // ... }

The last protocol method to implement is guided Access Restriction(with Identifier:did Change:) , which notifies our app when access restrictions are turned on and off.

func guided Access Restriction ( with Identifier restriction Identifier : String , did Change new Restriction State : UIAccessibility . Guided Access Restriction State ) { let notification : Notification switch new Restriction State { case .allow: notification = Notification ( name : UIAccessibility . guided Access Did Allow Restriction Notification , object : restriction Identifier ) case .deny: notification = Notification ( name : UIAccessibility . guided Access Did Deny Restriction Notification , object : restriction Identifier ) @unknown default : // Switch covers known cases, // but 'UIAccessibility.Guided Access Restriction State' // may have additional unknown values, // possibly added in future versions return } Notification Center . default . post ( notification ) }

The @unknown default case seen here has to do with the new non-frozen enumerations introduced in Swift 5 for C language interoperability (though it’s hard to imagine any other future cases beyond allow and deny …)

Most of the responsibility falls on each view controller in determining how to respond to this kind of change. So here, we’ll rebroadcast the message as a notification.

The existing UIAccessibility.guided Access Status Did Change Notification fires when Guided Access is switched on or off, but it’s unclear from the documentation what the contract is for changing options in a Guided Access session without entirely ending it. So to be safe, we’ll define additional notifications that we can use to respond accordingly:

extension UIAccessibility { static let guided Access Did Allow Restriction Notification = NSNotification . Name ( "com.nshipster.example.notification.allow-restriction" ) static let guided Access Did Deny Restriction Notification = NSNotification . Name ( "com.nshipster.example.notification.deny-restriction" ) }

Responding to Changes in Custom Guided Access Restrictions

Finally, in our view controllers, we’ll register for all of the guided access notifications we’re interested in, and define a convenience method to respond to them.

For example, Product View Controller has a puchase Button outlet that’s configured according to the custom .purchase restriction defined by the app:

import UIKit class Product View Controller : UIView Controller { @IBOutlet var purchase Button : UIButton ! // MARK: UIView Controller override func awake From Nib () { super . awake From Nib () self . update View For Guided Access () } override func view Did Load () { super . view Did Load () let selector = #selector( update View For Guided Access ) let names : [ Notification . Name ] = [ UIAccessibility . guided Access Status Did Change Notification , UIAccessibility . guided Access Did Allow Restriction Notification , UIAccessibility . guided Access Did Deny Restriction Notification ] for name in names { Notification Center . default . add Observer ( self , selector : selector , name : name , object : nil ) } } // MARK: - @objc private func update View For Guided Access () { guard UIAccessibility . is Guided Access Enabled else { return } switch UIAccessibility . guided Access Restriction State ( for Identifier : Restriction . purchase . raw Value ) { case .allow: purchase Button . is Enabled = true purchase Button . is Hidden = false case .deny: purchase Button . is Enabled = false purchase Button . is Hidden = true @unknown default : break } } }

Accessibility is an important issue for developers — especially for mobile and web developers, who are responsible for designing and implementing the digital interfaces on which we increasingly depend.

Each of us, (if we’re fortunate to live so long), are almost certain to have our ability to see or hear diminish over time. “Accessibility is designing for our future selves”, as the popular saying goes.

But perhaps it’d be more accurate to say “Accessibility is designing for our future selves our day-to-day selves “.

Even if you don’t identify as someone who’s differently-abled, there are frequently situations in which you might be temporarily impaired, whether it’s trying to read in low-light setting or listen to someone in a loud environment or interact with a device while holding a squirming toddler.

Features like Guided Access offer a profound reminder that accessibility features benefit everyone.